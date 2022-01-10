Edelweiss group partners Indian Bank for co-lending to priority segment

-
ALSO READ
Edelweiss Financial Services raises over Rs 456 crore via NCDs
RBI panel recommendations will promote growth of digi-lending: Industry
Edelweiss increases stake in Edelweiss Wealth Management to 44.16%
Centre forms expert committee for sustainable climate finance
Decoded: Should you try peer-to-peer lending to maximise your returns?
-
Diversified financial group Edelweiss on Monday said Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd (EHFL) and ECL Finance Ltd (ECLF) have entered into co-lending partnership with Indian Bank for lending to priority sector areas.
Agriculture, micro enterprises and advances to weaker sections of the society are amongst the categories that form the priority sector in lending space.
Edelweiss Housing Finance Limited (EHFL) and ECL Finance Limited (ECLF) announce a strategic co-lending agreement for priority sector lending with Indian Bank, one of the largest public sector banks in the country, Edelweiss said in a release.
EHFL and ECLF are Edelweiss group companies.
The lenders recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under RBI's CLM (co-lending model), significantly expanding the portfolio of lending products available to the target customers, increasing their access to credit, it said.
Indian Bank brings capital flows at low costs, which when combined with Edelweiss' expertise on customer acquisition, credit assessment, servicing and robust technology, will help meet the expanding credit needs of customers, Edelweiss said.
This will expand the reach to underserved markets, enabling priority sector borrowers to get credit at lower costs, given the blended rate of interest. As the country gradually moves out of the pandemic, the credit offered through this partnership will provide customers with access to cost-effective capital, aiding their economic revival and growth, the release stated.
"As we step up lending, delivering a digitally enhanced experience to customers, this co-lending partnership ties into our strategy of being asset light and building a high-quality lending book along with our partner bank," Deepak Mittal, Head, Edelweiss Credit Cluster, said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU