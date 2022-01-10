Sunteck Realty sales bookings rise marginally to Rs 352 cr in Dec quarter

-
ALSO READ
Macrotech ties up with Morgan Stanley to build warehousing project
Macrotech Developers in talks to sell 4 lakh sqft office building in Mumbai
Macrotech Developers to meet Rs 9,000-cr property sales target in FY22
Macrotech Developers Q2 profit at Rs 223cr; total revenue jumps over 2-fold
Real estate MoUs to Haldiram, industrial development in J&K gets a boost
-
Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty on Monday reported a marginal increase in its sales bookings to Rs 352 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.
Its sales bookings stood at Rs 349 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
During April-December period of the current fiscal, the company's sales bookings grew by 23 per cent to Rs 800 crore from Rs 651 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
The company said that in the last 18 months, it has acquired around 23 million square feet of development potential across five projects at Vasai West, Vasind, Borivali West, Kalyan (Shahad) and Pen-Khopoli, totalling to an "estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs ~20,000 crores."
In the forthcoming quarters, Sunteck has a slew of project launches lined-up both in the premium and aspirational residential segments.
"These launches will lead to continued growth momentum in the pre-sales of the company and thereby, grow our market share," it added.
Last week, Macrotech Developers reported a 40 per cent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 2,608 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,862 crore in the year-ago period.
Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty has reported over two-fold jump in its sales bookings at Rs 1,965 crore for the third quarter ended December.
Housing sales were strong during the October-December quarter on pent up and festive demand. Historical low interest rate on home loans is one of the key drivers for the increased demand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU