EDF hopes to seal EPR nuclear reactor deal in India in coming months

-
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi-Emmanuel Macron talks to figure host of key issues
French election: President Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Environment Ministry brings out draft EPR notification for waste tyres
France's Macron vows 'no weakness' in reply to Russia's Ukraine invasion
Macron or Le Pen: Why it matters for France, the EU, and the West
-
PARIS (Reuters) -French power group EDF hopes to seal a deal to equip six next-generation EPR nuclear reactors in India "in the coming months", a group spokesperson said on Thursday.
The company confirmed a report by BFM television which emerged after French President Emmanuel Macron met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
The French state-controlled power group last year had made a binding offer to help build six third-generation EPR nuclear reactors at the Jaitapur site in India's Maharashtra region.
If confirmed, it would be one of the biggest-ever export deals for the French energy giant who is also gearing up to ensure the planned construction of several new EPR reactors at home.
EDF last year said the project, which would cover the annual consumption of 70 million Indian households while avoiding the emission of 80 million tons of CO2 per year would have an installed capacity of 9.6 gigawatts (GW).
It would generate up to 75 terawatt hours (TWh) per year, according to EDF.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU