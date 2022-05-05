Audi commences bookings for new flagship sedan A8 L priced at Rs 10 lakh

-
German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday said it has commenced bookings for its flagship sedan, the new Audi A8 L in India.
With a combination of the 3-litre petrol powertrain, 48V mild-hybrid system and quattro all-wheel drive, the new Audi A8 L delivers exhilarating driving dynamics, the automaker said in a statement.
The Audi A8 L can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 10 lakh, it added.
"The Audi A8 L has a loyal fan base in India and we are confident that this beautiful sedan will continue its strong performance. With the new Audi A8 L, we are continuing our focus on flagship cars in our product portfolio, as we continue to witness good demand," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon noted.
The Audi A8 L comes equipped with top-notch luxury, comfort, features and several customisation packages, including a rear relaxation package with recliner, foot massager and several other stand-out features.
