Edtech giant Byju's appoints ex-Tata exec Mukut Deepak as Head of Business

Byju’s, the world’s most valuable edtech company, announced the appointment of Mukut Deepak as Head of Business to lead its class 4 to 10 school segment.
In his role, Deepak will be responsible for expanding and leading the flagship business for the class 4 to 10 segment. Working in conjunction with the product, marketing, and sales teams, Deepak will forecast, build and propose strategies for the growth of his vertical and establish systems and operations to optimise the company's goals. He will report directly to the Chief Operating Officer of Byju’s, Mrinal Mohit.
“Mukut’s (Deepak) strong expertise in developing businesses for various corporations will help scale the offerings of brand Byju’s for classes 4 to 10,” said Pravin Prakash, Chief People Officer, Byju’s. “We are confident that under his able leadership the business will further strengthen and we look forward to extending all the support in his journey with us.”
Before joining Byju’s, Deepak was the Chief Business Development Officer at Tata Sky Limited and a Director for Tata Sky’s Digital venture. A business leader with over two decades of experience in varied sectors, he brings on board his expertise in envisioning and building new-age digital businesses, entrepreneurship, sales, strategy, service excellence, and more. He has been an entrepreneur twice over, once as a founder of a distribution venture focussed on retailing innovative financial services products called Distribution 2.0 and then as a Director and Head of advisory for a logistics start-up called Thinklink Supply Chain Services.
He spent nearly a decade in management consulting across Boston Consulting Group and Bain & Company working with CEOs and board members across a host of topics. He started his career in the sales and marketing function at Unilever (India).
“Byju’s has taken the transformative power of education to students in every part of the country through its innovative online learning model,” said Deepak.
He said the company has grown exponentially in the past couple of years, displaying a promising future in revamping the face of education. “I am looking forward to further building and scaling the business and making Byju’s the most preferred after-school destination for students across the country,” said Deepak, who holds a degree in business administration from India Institute of Management, Calcutta, and a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.
