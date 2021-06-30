EdTech start-up Nalanda Learning raises Rs 40 cr from Aavishkaar Capital

-
-
Education technology (EdTech)
start-up Nalanda Learning Systems has raised Rs 40 crore from Aavishkaar Capital to expand operations nationally.
The start-up owns the 'Little Laureates' brand, under which it runs pre-schools across eastern India.
"We have raised Rs 40 crore from Aavishkaar Capital to fund our drive to expand nationally using digital content," said Tamal Mukherjee, the CEO of Nalanda Learning Systems.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the education market. While it has accelerated the adoption of education technologies, the benefits have been limited to a small section of the society," he said.
Mukherjee said that Nalanda intends to not only ensure sustained learning and development outcomes for children, but also enable the pre-schooling industry to revive and upskill and provide comprehensive, contemporary and early learning programs.
Ajay Maniar, partner, Aavishkaar Capital said, "We are extremely excited to continue partnering with Nalanda as it expands its high-quality pedagogy across India through its digital platform."
"The Nalanda team has shown great dexterity in re- imagining the pre-schooling business and have been able to translate their high-quality pedagogy into a highly impactful business proposition for pre-school owners, teachers and parents," he said.
