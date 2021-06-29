9Unicorns achieves fourth close of accelerator fund at $50 million

-
ALSO READ
Jai Kisan, startup for financial services in rural India, raises $30 mm
Indian startups to get $200-mn VC fund focusing on 4 areas of climate tech
Amazon's accelerator scheme to help Indian startups create global brands
India set to have 150 unicorns, $1 bn startup funding deals: Experts
Video startup Chingari raises $13 mn, plans 100 mn users in 6 months
-
Startup incubation fund 9Unicorns has announced the fourth close of its first accelerator fund at $50 million. It has committed investments in 59 startups whose combined valuation is pegged at $420 million. Seven of these startups have already raised bigger rounds of investments within a range of 1.65X– 4X valuation. The Venture Catalysts (VCats)-backed sector-agnostic fund plans to invest in 150 such startups over the next one year.
The fourth close witnessed participation from snack maker Haldiram's, Indian Bank, Ahmedabad-based Chona Family Office, Parakh Foods, Puzzolana Group and many other LPs from smaller Indian towns to global cities thus truly democratising start-up investing.
In addition, 9Unicorns has also announced a Demo Day to showcase 30 odd startups from its portfolio along with Venture Catalysts.
“India is poised to cross hundred billion-dollar companies by 2023 and hence we feel this is the right time for us to conduct our first demo day to showcase some of our innovative startups to global VCs to raise bigger round,” said Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Managing Director and Founder of 9Unicorns.
9Unicorns typically invests around $150,000 for 5-7 per cent equity per idea-stage startup. As of May, it has syndicated over $67 million investments with co-investors such as Sequoia Surge, Titan Capital, SOSV, and Nexus Ventures amongst others.
Some of its portfolio companies include mediatech Toch.ai, revenue-based financing firm Klub, fertility care provider Janani, marketing automation firm ExtraaEdge, audio production automation firm Deepsync, D2C lifestyle footwear brand Monrow, and edutech Qin1.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU