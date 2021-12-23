Eggoz raises $3.5 mn in Series A funding round led by NABVENTURES

Eggoz, an egg focused consumer brand for fresh and chemical-free eggs, has raised Series A funding of $ 3.5 million, led by NABVENTURES (a VC fund anchored by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development: NABARD), with participation from Avaana Capital, Rebright Partners, Bellerive Capital and angel investors Sanjiv Rangrass and Indresh Saluja.

With this funding, Eggoz intends to increase its brand footprint, launch egg-based value-added products, and enter new geographies.

Founded by Abhishek Negi, Uttam Kumar, Aditya Singh who are alumni of IIT Kharagpur and Pankaj Pandey, Gurgaon-based Eggoz today is India's only focused consumer brand play in eggs, which procures and delivers fresh and chemical-free from farm to retailers within 24 hours of laying.

"Eggoz is a vertically integrated farm-to-consumer startup, building a brand in a $12 billion egg consumption market that is growing at 15% CAGR and 98% of total are still consumed in unpackaged format. We, at Eggoz, are building the first nationwide farm to consumer brand that is centred around superior quality, high bioavailable nutrition and freshness," said Abhishek Negi, co-founder, Eggoz.

Egg production in India is concentrated in the southern states. At the same time, there are hardly any scaled-up production facilities in the north, resulting in extended supply chains and multiple intermediaries, with reaching consumers in the north after 4-7 days, lacking freshness and quality. Eggoz plans to address this gap in the procurement and supply of eggs in North India.

Apart from its primary presence in Delhi-NCR, Eggoz is also present in major cities like Allahabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Indore, Patna and Ranchi.

The brand closely works with farmers under an integrated model, deploying IoT & farmer app tech platforms. Eggoz ensures that all eggs undergo 11 safety checks, including pH tests, proper grading, cleaning, and UV sanitisation after procurement. Packed Eggoz boxes are then sold via omni-channels, including kirana stores, mini-supermarkets, e-commerce platforms and online D2C.

"We in NABVENTURES believe that this initiative of Eggoz will bring egg production closer to the consumption centres in North India while augmenting farmers' income. We shall be working closely with Eggoz to deepen their penetration in the rural areas amongst farmers and other community groups," said Gills John, vice president, NABVENTURES.