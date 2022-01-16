Eight of 10 most valued firms add Rs 2.34 trn in m-cap; RIL biggest gainer

-
ALSO READ
TCS plunges 7% on lower-than-expected September quarter result
TCS Q2 preview: Analysts see up to 33 % PAT growth; deal wins eyed
ICICI Bank's Q1 net surges 78% to Rs 4,616 cr as provisions fall sharply
ICICI Bank hits record high post stellar Q1; slips later on profit booking
Infosys becomes 4th Indian company to touch $100 bn market capitalisation
-
Eight of the 10 most valued companies together added a whopping Rs 2,34,161.58 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL, Infosys and TCS emerging as the lead gainers.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex last week zoomed 1,478.38 points or 2.47 per cent. The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) jumped Rs 69,503.71 crore to reach Rs 17,17,265.94 crore.
Infosys added Rs 48,385.63 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 8,10,927.25 crore. The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed Rs 42,317.15 crore to Rs 14,68,245.97 crore.
HDFC's valuation surged Rs 21,125.41 crore to Rs 4,91,426.13 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 18,650.77 crore to reach Rs 5,69,511.37 crore. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of State Bank of India (SBI) advanced by Rs 15,127.22 crore to Rs 4,53,593.38 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rallied by Rs 10,291.28 crore to Rs 4,72,686.80 crore.
Bharti Airtel's valuation jumped Rs 8,760.41 crore to stand at Rs 3,95,810.41 crore. In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) declined by Rs 12,217.88 crore to Rs 5,55,560.85 crore.
HDFC Bank's valuation dipped by Rs 2,854.33 crore to Rs 8,56,439.28 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel. PTI SUM
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU