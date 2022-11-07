Elon Musk's Indian-origin adviser defends $8 fee for Blue tick verification

-
ALSO READ
How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?
Elon Musk demands ex-Twitter product chief testify in takeover fight
Twitter has to give Elon Musk only ex-product head's data on bots: Court
Judge slams Elon Musk for not handing over texts in Twitter fight
Court orders Twitter to give Musk more data on bots in battle over deal
-
Sriram Krishnan, a former Twitter executive of Indian origin, recently revealed that he is helping Elon Musk through initial changes at Twitter which he bought for $44 billion, is seeking to counter those who are criticising the $8 fee for Blue tick verification.
On Monday, Krishnan reacted on Twitter to the claim that verification will not solve impersonation but cause more problems.
"Using a CC/mobile checkout dramatically increases friction. And everyone caught impersonating will lose their money," Krishnan tweeted.
"There are lots of people who should be verified (and often impersonated) and aren't. And vice versa. The current path on any social network is opaque and easily gamed," he added.
In his Twitter thread, he further mentioned that charging for blue tick would bring consistency to the platform.
"$8 gives a consistent path for anyone regardless of their level of notability (which is subjective)," Krishnan said.
"The current model also has severe spam issues. $8 and giving everyone blue checks makes those attacks less valuable," he added.
Krishana ended his thread by saying that "verification on social media was originally meant to solve for "this person is who they say they are". It was NOT meant to say "we judge this person to be notable".
--IANS
shs/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 21:23 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU