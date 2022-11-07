Life insurers register 15% rise in new biz premium at Rs 24,916 cr in Oct

-
ALSO READ
Irdai gives indicative premium growth targets to non-life insurers
Covid-19 in Taiwan: Insurers brace for over $1 bn in payout amid outbreak
Life insurers log new business premium growth of 84% in April, led by LIC
Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Premium Ed. review: Right blend of nostalgia, tech
Life insurers' new business premia up 18% in August despite large base
-
The new business premium income of India's life insurance companies rose by 15.3 per cent to Rs 24,916.58 crore in October 2022, data from the Life Insurance Council showed.
All the 24 life insurers had a collective new business premium income of Rs 21,606.25 crore in the same month a year ago (October 2021).
LIC -- the only state-owned and the largest life insurer in the country -- recorded 18 per cent rise in its new business premium at Rs 15,920.13 crore during the month, as against Rs 13,500.78 crore a year ago.
The rest 23 players in the private sector witnessed their combined new business premium increasing by 11 per cent to Rs 8,996.45 crore, as against Rs 8,105.46 crore in October 2021.
On a cumulative basis, all the 24 players registered 35 per cent increase in new business premium income during April-October period of 2022-23 at Rs 2,06,893.51 crore as against Rs 1,53,588.14 crore in the same period of 2021-22, as per the data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 21:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU