Emami Q2 pre-tax profit up 11%, misses street forecast due to slowdown

Emami Limited's financial performance fell short of street expecations as consumer demand remained muted due to the slowdown. The company's pre-tax profit was up 11 per cent, at Rs 118 crore for the quarter ended September 2019, from Rs 107 crore a year ago, while its revenue rose by five per cent to Rs 660 crore, from Rs 628 crore last year.

According to Abneesh Roy, executive vice president at Edelweiss Securities, Emami had posted a one per cent volume growth in its domestic business against an expectation of flat growth.

Emami said that the quarter posted soft growth due to the challenging liquidity and consumption environment in domestic business. However, its international business was up 20 per cent during the second quarter, leading to overall revenue growth of five per cent.

“Despite constrained liquidity in trade channels and a tepid consumption environment, especially in discretionary products in the domestic business, the company posted good revenue growth with an improvement in profit margins during the quarter. We are happy that our CSD sales growth has bounced back and international performance has also been good with a significant contribution by our latest acquired brand Creme 21,” said Mohan Goenka, Director, Emami.

Sales of one of its strongest brands, Navratna, declined by three per cent during the Q2 period, although the product retained leadership with a 66 per cent market share in its category. The male grooming range, led by the He brand, also declined by 32 per cent due to economic headwinds. The Kesh King range declined by 11 per cent during the quarter under review due to a slowdown in discretionary consumption.

However, its other strong brands such as BoroPlus, 7 Oils in One, the pain management brands and others posted growth and helped make good the revenue in other segments. Although sales growth was lower in some of the key brands, the offtake was ahead of the competition, leading to market share gains.