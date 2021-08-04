Employee health benefits startup Onsurity raises $16 mn from Quona, Nexus

Onsurity, the monthly employee health benefits platform for SMBs and start-ups, has raised $16 million in a Series A round of funding led by leading fintech investor Quona Capital, alongside existing investors Nexus Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from healthcare entrepreneur Vivek Garipalli, the founder and CEO of Clover Healthcare.

Onsurity will use the investment to continue building its healthcare platform and offerings. SMBs in India employ 3-100 employees and have traditionally had no access to affordable health plans. Onsurity’s mission is to make high-quality employee health benefits and insurance more affordable and accessible to over 35 million SMBs and across India, which collectively employ more than 150 million people.

“Technology has enabled healthcare to speed up diagnosis and improve patient care, but has largely neglected the issues of tedious and cumbersome benefits access and onboarding,” said Yogesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of Onsurity. “We have built a system from the ground up that will enable every organization to have access to comprehensive yet affordable healthcare and health benefit options that can be selected, customized, and priced in as little as two minutes.”

Onsurity was founded in mid-2020 by entrepreneurs Yogesh Agarwal and Kulin Shah, who bring deep experience in insurance underwriting, distribution, customer experience and building scalable tech-enabled businesses. Kulin Shah and Yogesh Agarwal (one of the youngest qualified actuaries globally) share a vision of redefining archaic insurance onboarding processes by creating a unique self-serve platform. Here organizations can purchase flexible and customized health benefit subscriptions for their employees in just minutes.

Kulin Shah, Onsurity’s co-founder, said that small businesses and struggle to find the right employee healthcare plan, and that the process is time-consuming and expensive. And more often than not, health benefit plans deliver a poor customers’ experience when hospitalization and claims are made.” It’s a big gap that Onsurity is closing quickly by delivering a digital-first, hassle-free product that creates an unparalleled positive customer experience,” said Shah.

Ganesh Rengaswamy, managing partner and co-founder of Quona Capital said, unlike existing solution providers, Onsurity is a true pioneer for unique health benefits solutions, making healthcare available to millions of SMEs who are traditionally underserved.

“Onsurity is solving this large unmet need with affordable plans and a technology-led approach, right from onboarding to supporting medical care,” said Anup Gupta, managing director of Nexus Venture Partners.