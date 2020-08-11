JUST IN
Engineering firm JMC Projects secures orders worth Rs 1,363 crore

Engineering firm JMC Projects (India) Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,363 crore.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

In a filing to the BSE, the company said it has won Rs 1,169-crore building projects order in southern India; while in Bihar, it has won a water supply project of Rs 194 crore.

The company's CEO and Deputy Managing Director S K Tripathi said, "We are happy with the new order wins in the face of challenging market conditions."

He added that the company is witnessing improvements in operations and expects execution to normalise at pre-coronavirus levels by the end of the second quarter of 2020-21.

JMC, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, is among India's leading contracting companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 23:40 IST

