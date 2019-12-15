Entertain and inform: Customers want more than what traditional stores give

Over the past two years, a number of online-first and tech driven businesses have gone the brick and mortar way, leading many to speculate that the country’s unpenetrated digital landscape is far from the ecommerce haven that had been promised. But scratch the surface and the story is more nuanced.

It is no longer about digital versus offline retail, or about creating an omnichannel brand. It is all about creating experience zones that engage, entertain and inform. This year, fashion portal Myntra announced the launch of 30 experience centres across major cities where customers ...