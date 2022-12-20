Entire op capacity now zero-waste-to-landfill certified: Adani Green Energy

-
ALSO READ
No more waste dumping at Gurugram's Bandhwari landfill from Feb 1
Delhi landfill issue: MCD begins disposal of refuse-driven fuel waste
Debt ratio at Adani's green firm needs 'watching' as it soars to 95.3%
Kejriwal running university of lies: Delhi BJP on AAP's landfill sites plan
BJP vs AAP in Ghazipur after CM Arvind Kejriwal visits landfill site
-
Renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy on Tuesday said that its entire operating capacity is now zero-waste-to-landfill certified.
"Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewable energy arm of the diversified Adani portfolio companies has received the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certification for 100 per cent of its operating capacity," a company statement said.
This assessment was undertaken by Intertek, which delivers innovative and bespoke assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. The robust audit procedure by Intertek was undertaken on the data/information until FY22, it stated.
This certification validates that the AGEL has in place a fully effective waste management system for all its operational sites, it noted.
The AGEL has successfully achieved the landfill diversion rate of 99 per cent. Ever since AGEL undertook the target to become a Zero-Waste-to-Landfill (ZWL) certified company for its 100 per cent of operating capacity by 2024-25, it has complied with all applicable EHS (environment and health safety) requirements and ensured that waste material is disposed in the most environmentally sound manner, it stated.
AGEL has one of the world's largest renewable portfolios with locked-in growth of 20.4 GW across operational, under-construction, awarded and acquired assets, catering to investment grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 17:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU