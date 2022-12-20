JUST IN
Entire op capacity now zero-waste-to-landfill certified: Adani Green Energy
1,260 mandis onboarded on eNAM in 25 states and UTs so far, says Tomar
NTPC Group crosses 3GW of operational renewable energy capacity
Jungle Ventures-backed BetterPlace raises $40 mn in series C funding
Waaree says will expand module manufacturing capacity to 12 GW by Mar 2023
Urban Company ties up with NSDC to train and certify new employees
IRM India Affiliate, Ultratech to bolster risk-readiness in cement sector
Daiki Axis Japan to infuse investments to expand presence in south India
No base station of 5G set up by Vodafone Idea in India yet: Report
Delhivery to acquire supply chain solutions firm Algorhythm Tech
You are here: Home » Companies » News
1,260 mandis onboarded on eNAM in 25 states and UTs so far, says Tomar
icon-arrow-left
New assets, expansion to drive growth for mall firm Phoenix Mills
Business Standard

Entire op capacity now zero-waste-to-landfill certified: Adani Green Energy

Renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy on Tuesday said that its entire operating capacity is now zero-waste-to-landfill certified

Topics
Adani Green Energy | renewable energy | waste management

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani Green Energy

Renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy on Tuesday said that its entire operating capacity is now zero-waste-to-landfill certified.

"Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewable energy arm of the diversified Adani portfolio companies has received the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certification for 100 per cent of its operating capacity," a company statement said.

This assessment was undertaken by Intertek, which delivers innovative and bespoke assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. The robust audit procedure by Intertek was undertaken on the data/information until FY22, it stated.

This certification validates that the AGEL has in place a fully effective waste management system for all its operational sites, it noted.

The AGEL has successfully achieved the landfill diversion rate of 99 per cent. Ever since AGEL undertook the target to become a Zero-Waste-to-Landfill (ZWL) certified company for its 100 per cent of operating capacity by 2024-25, it has complied with all applicable EHS (environment and health safety) requirements and ensured that waste material is disposed in the most environmentally sound manner, it stated.

AGEL has one of the world's largest renewable portfolios with locked-in growth of 20.4 GW across operational, under-construction, awarded and acquired assets, catering to investment grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Green Energy

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 17:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.