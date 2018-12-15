Environment court sets aside TN govt's order to shut down Vedanta smelter

An environment court set aside on Saturday the state government's order to close Vedanta's copper smelter plant permanently.

The court directed the state pollution regulator to pass a fresh order of renewal of consent for Vedanta's copper smelter within three weeks.

It also directed the company to spend Rs 1 billion ($13.91 million) within a period of three years for the welfare of inhabitants in the area.

The order came months after ordered the smelter shut down over alleged pollution. Demonstrations calling for its closure became violent in May and police fired on protesters, killing 13 people.