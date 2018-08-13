JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Hyderabad Municipal Corp raises Rs 1.95 bn for road projects through bonds
Business Standard

Eros International sees 18% drop in revenue to Rs 2.2 bn in Q1 of FY19

PAT for the quarter stood at Rs 593 mn, up 22.8% from last year's Rs 483 mn

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Profit and loss
Photo: Shutterstock

Film and entertainment studio Eros International (Eros) reported 18.2 per cent drop in revenue for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY19). From Rs 2.7 billion in Q1FY18, revenues of the company dropped to Rs 2.2 billion in the quarter under consideration. However, a steep decline in expenses resulted in earnings before interest & taxes (Ebit) growth of 30.5 per cent from Rs 741 million in Q1FY18 to Rs 937 million in Q1FY19. Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 593 million, up 22.8 per cent from last year's Rs 483 million.

First Published: Mon, August 13 2018. 19:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements