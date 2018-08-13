Eros International sees 18% drop in revenue to Rs 2.2 bn in Q1 of FY19

-
ALSO READ
Eros International Media gains on pact with RIL
Streaming video market: Every brand is trying to find its special place
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance acquires 5% stake in Eros International Plc
Indian cinema scales Chinese wall & it's not just about Aamir Khan films
A goat for our times: A review of Perumal Murugan's new book 'Poonachi'
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU