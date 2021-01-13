Essar-Progressive Energy JV to develop UK's first low carbon hydrogen hub

-
ALSO READ
Newbies bid for small oil fields only to get bogged down in red-tape
In a setback to ONGC, OIL, prices of domestic natural gas slashed by 25%
Hydrogen CNG, bio gas and methanol the new faces of automotive fuel
Govt plans floor price for domestic natural gas amid falling prices, demand
Access to energy must be affordable and reliable, says PM Narendra Modi
-
Essar UK and Progressive Energy have set up a venture to produce low carbon hydrogen at Essar’s Stanlow Refinery in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.
“The joint venture will provide Essar Oil UK with low carbon hydrogen to decarbonise its own energy demand in addition to creating a hydrogen economy across North West England and North East Wales,” a statement by the two firms said.
Natural gas and fuel gases from the refinery, will be converted into low carbon hydrogen, with carbon dioxide safely captured and stored offshore in sub-surface reservoirs in Liverpool Bay. The hydrogen production hub will deliver clean energy to industry in the HyNet ‘low carbon cluster’, as well as for domestic and transport purposes, the statement added.
ALSO READ: Ethanol from grains could push blending plan, though ethical issues remain
“The UK’s first low carbon hydrogen hub will initially produce 3 terawatt-hours (TWh) of low carbon hydrogen each year from 2025. This will be quickly followed by a facility twice this size giving a total capacity of over 9TWh of hydrogen per annum, equivalent to the energy used for heating across the whole of Liverpool. A total investment of approximately £750 million will be committed to deliver the two hydrogen production hubs,” the statement said.
The agreement between Essar and Progressive Energy provides the basis to take the project through final development and into construction and operation. The project will be jointly delivered by the two companies. Progressive Energy originated the HyNet North West decarbonisation cluster, and Essar’s downstream energy activities in the area provide a natural structure for delivery.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU