JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Nokia to cut jobs in multiple countries after Alcatel-Lucent deal, 5G shift

We don't spy for China: Huawei founder breaks silence, praises Trump
Business Standard

Etihad offers to invest in Jet Airways at discounted rate of Rs 150/share

Etihad Chief Executive Tony Douglas has written to State Bank of India on the restructuring plan for the airline

Reuters 

Last month, Jet had laid off 20 employees, including senior-level executives. Prior to that, it had reportedly asked 15 managerial-level staff to leave

Etihad Airways has offered to invest in debt-laden Indian carrier Jet Airways at a discounted price of Rs 150 a share, along with an immediate release of $35 million after certain conditions are met, according to a CNBC-TV18 report citing sources.

The offer comes at a staggering 49 per cent discount to Jet's closing price of Rs 293.70 on Tuesday.

Jet Airways shares tumbled after the report, falling as much as 7.5 per cent to Rs 271.75 in their biggest intra-day percentage loss since December 10, 2018.

Etihad Chief Executive Tony Douglas had written to State Bank of India on the restructuring plan for the airline, the report said.

Etihad, which owns 24 per cent of Jet, wants exemption from the market regulator on preference pricing and open offer guidelines to invest more for the bailout, according to the report.

The letter stated the current situation of Jet Airways was "precarious" and the airline needed emergency funding, CNBC-TV18 said.

ALSO READ: Jet Airways rises 6% on reports Etihad Airways may raise its stake

Etihad has also insisted that Jet's founder and Chairman Naresh Goyal step down from the board and his stake be slashed to 22 per cent from 51 per cent, according to the report.

Jet's woes worsened with higher oil prices and intense competition in 2018. This would be the second time that the West Asian airline has come to the debt-laden carrier's rescue. Jet and Etihad were not immediately available for comment.
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 11:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements