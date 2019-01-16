Etihad offers to invest in Jet Airways at discounted rate of Rs 150/share

Etihad Airways has offered to invest in debt-laden Indian carrier at a discounted price of Rs 150 a share, along with an immediate release of $35 million after certain conditions are met, according to a CNBC-TV18 report citing sources.

The offer comes at a staggering 49 per cent discount to Jet's closing price of Rs 293.70 on Tuesday.

shares tumbled after the report, falling as much as 7.5 per cent to Rs 271.75 in their biggest intra-day percentage loss since December 10, 2018.

Etihad Chief Executive Tony Douglas had written to on the restructuring plan for the airline, the report said.

Etihad, which owns 24 per cent of Jet, wants exemption from the market regulator on preference pricing and open offer guidelines to invest more for the bailout, according to the report.

The letter stated the current situation of was "precarious" and the airline needed emergency funding, CNBC-TV18 said.

Etihad has also insisted that Jet's founder and Chairman step down from the board and his stake be slashed to 22 per cent from 51 per cent, according to the report.

Jet's woes worsened with higher oil prices and intense competition in 2018. This would be the second time that the West Asian airline has come to the debt-laden carrier's rescue. Jet and Etihad were not immediately available for comment.