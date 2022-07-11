Eureka Forbes names ex-Jubilant Food CEO Pratik Pota as MD & CEO for 5 yrs

Private equity firm Advent International announced on Monday that it will be partnering with Pratik Pota to lead its portfolio company, Eureka Forbes.

Pratik Pota will have the title of Managing Director and CEO of Eureka Forbes. Until recently, Pota was the CEO at Ltd.

"Pratik will have the title of Managing Director & CEO of Eureka Forbes. Pratik will lead the management team to continue scaling the business, solidifying Eureka Forbes' market leadership position, and delivering innovative products for a growing customer base. Pratik will join Eureka Forbes on August 16, 2022," said Advent International in a stock exchange filing.

"Until recently, Pratik was the CEO at Ltd. where he led the business to a comprehensive turn-around and transformation. Whilst at JFL, Pratik significantly accelerated growth of the Domino's franchise and expanded EBITDA margins to record highs. Under his leadership, the JFL brand portfolio expanded, and the company entered new markets, including Bangladesh and Turkey. Pratik alsodrove a major digital transformation at JFL that helped Domino's emerge as India's largest D2C brand. Propelled by these initiatives, JFL's market capitalisation grew ten-fold during Pratik's tenure. Before JFL, Pratik has held leadership roles in PepsiCo, Airtel and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. in a career spanning more than 30 years," added Advent International.

Sahil Dalal, Managing Director at Advent, said, "I am excited to welcome Pratik to the Advent and Eureka Forbes family. Pratik's depth of experience makes him an ideal entrepreneurial leader to transform Eureka Forbes into the leading technology driven consumer centric organization across products and services. A seasoned business leader, with a strong commercial acumen, Pratik brings a proven track record of success in driving business transformation and growth across Indian led as well as multinational organizations and has delivered value successfully across diverse industry sectors such as FMCG, Telecom and QSR."

Speaking on the appointment, Pratik Pota said: "I am delighted to be partnering with Advent to lead Eureka Forbes, a pioneering company that has helped create and build several categories in the country. I look forward to working with the management team, and the thousands of passionate team members across the country, in strengthening the product and service portfolio and serving the growing health and hygiene needs of Indians.



Last year in September, Advent International acquired a majority stake in Eureka Forbes, the consumer durables flagship company of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, for Rs 4,400 crore.