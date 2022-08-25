EV manufacturer BYD to drive in maiden e-SUV in India by end of year

-
ALSO READ
BYD Auto goes past Tesla globally, but has low-key India presence
This Warren Buffett-owned Indian stock has been a wealth destroyer
Buffett's Berkshire pounces on market slump to buy equities in June qtr
Slow despatch pulls down passenger vehicle retail sales by 5% in July: FADA
Why is 'Canadian Warren Buffett' Prem Watsa, so bullish on India?
-
The Warren Buffet-backed Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD will be unveiling a Born Electric SUV for the Indian market by the fourth quarter of the current calendar year.
The deliveries of the same would begin in January, the company’s top official said. This will be the first Born Electric SUV in the mass market. The Born Electric models from Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra would be launched from 2024.
BYD has been selling the E6 MPV in the Indian market since 2021. “We have been extremely encouraged by the response to the E6, which has been gaining traction, and are now keen to expand our presence by addressing the needs of personal buyers,” Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, senior vice-president of BYD India’s Electric Passenger Vehicle Business told Business Standard. The E6, he added, has done well among corporate customers. Since its launch last year, BYD has sold 400 units of the E6.
“EV penetration in India is 1 per cent as of now. Once it goes beyond that, growth will be much faster. That’s how it has been in other markets, including China,” said Gopalakrishnan, adding that he expects e-passenger vehicles to account for 20-25 per cent of the e-passenger vehicle market.
BYD, which overtook Tesla this year as the world’s largest EV maker, would assemble the upcoming model at Sriperumbudur near Chennai. BYD is looking to deepen its presence in India at a time when investments from other auto Chinese firms in India have hit a hurdle in the absence of a clearance from the Centre.
In response to how BYD plans to tide over the challenge with regards to obtaining clearance from the Centre, as and when it expands its operations, Gopalakrishnan said the company does not require any clearance for its existing infrastructure. The road ahead, including local manufacturing, will be explored based on the responses to its assembled models: E6, the e-SUV and upcoming models. BYD has a huge portfolio of EVs globally and the company will be considering more affordable EVs going forward, said Gopalakrishnan.
“Our long-term vision is to grab 10-15 per cent market share of e-PV market,” he said.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 00:07 IST