Ex-Citi CEO Pramit Jhaveri, Noel Tata contenders for Tata Sons board

Former CEO of Citi India Pramit Jhaveri and Tata Groups are the top contenders for positions on board as they get vacated, according to reports.

is likely to take the final decision in a few weeks.

Tata Sons' board member Farida Khambata's terms will end soon. Reports say that Khambata could be considered on the boards of both Tata Steel and TCS after her tenure at board comes to an end.

Pramit Jhaveri had joined Tata Trusts as a trustee in February 2020. Reports say that the Trust is considering him to be its nominee on the board of as a few positions get vacated following the retirement of some members in the next few months.

was appointed a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust in 2019 and could be a likely contender to be inducted as a Director on the board of Tata Sons, as per reports.

is the Chairman of Trent (Westside) and Tata Investment Corporation, Managing Director of Tata International, and Vice Chairman of Titan Company.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata

A total of 66 per cent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation, and art and culture.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own Board of Directors.

