Ex-Citi CEO Pramit Jhaveri, Noel Tata contenders for Tata Sons board

Former CEO of Citi India Pramit Jhaveri and Tata Groups Noel Tata are the top contenders for positions on Tata Sons board as they get vacated, according to reports.
Tata Group is likely to take the final decision in a few weeks.
Tata Sons' board member Farida Khambata's terms will end soon. Reports say that Khambata could be considered on the boards of both Tata Steel and TCS after her tenure at Tata Sons board comes to an end.
Pramit Jhaveri had joined Tata Trusts as a trustee in February 2020. Reports say that the Trust is considering him to be its nominee on the board of Tata Sons as a few positions get vacated following the retirement of some members in the next few months.
Noel Tata was appointed a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust in 2019 and could be a likely contender to be inducted as a Director on the board of Tata Sons, as per reports.
Noel Tata is the Chairman of Trent (Westside) and Tata Investment Corporation, Managing Director of Tata International, and Vice Chairman of Titan Company.
Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies.
A total of 66 per cent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation, and art and culture.
Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own Board of Directors.
