Ex-Netflix executive gets 2.5 years in prison for accepting tech bribes

-
ALSO READ
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
Supreme Court judge must probe Amazon 'bribery' report: Digvijaya Singh
2 officials held by anti-corruption bureau in Telangana for accepting bribe
India stands at 82 in global bribery risk rankings, dips by five spots
President Bolsonaro urges Brazil Senate to impeach high court justice
-
A former Netflix executive was sentenced Tuesday to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for taking bribes and kickbacks from tech companies to approve lucrative contracts with the streaming giant.
Michael Kail, 52, of Los Gatos also was ordered to forfeit $700,000 and pay a $50,000 fine, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement.
Bribery and kickbacks are pernicious crimes that stifle Silicon Valley's culture of competitive innovation, acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said in the statement.
Kail is a former Netflix vice president who oversaw the company's internet technology department. Prosecutors alleged that Kail accepted more than $500,000 in kickbacks as well as valuable stock options in exchange for approving millions of dollars in contracts for nine tech companies seeking to do business with Netflix between February 2012 and July 2014.
In April, Kail was convicted of 28 counts of fraud and money laundering.
Netflix prohibits its employees from having conflicts of interest and requires them to disclose actual or apparent conflicts of interest and to report gifts from people or entities seeking to sell to the company, authorities said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU