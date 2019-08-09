Executive coaching in India: finding roots in a hard business environment

Executive coaching is still in nascent in India, though it debuted some 15 years back. But today its practice and relevance to businesses and leaders are on a sharp growth curve, given the great economic volatility and complex challenges within and outside companies staring at CEOs.

Under enormous pressure from shareholders, banks, regulatory bodies and other stakeholders, India’s top executives are fast realising the need to have a wider, global mindset than they had in the past. In such a changing economic and corporate landscape, many leaders and managers often feel ...