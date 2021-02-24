Exim Bank extends $100 mn loan to Mauritius on behalf of India

-
ALSO READ
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Maldives on two-day visit
India's ties with Maldives poised to take quantum jump: Jaishankar
India offers $40 mn credit line to boost sports infrastructure in Maldives
EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives and Mauritius beginning Saturday
EAM Jaishankar holds discussions with Nepalese counterpart Gyawali
-
Exim Bank on Wednesday said it has extended USD 100 million loan to Mauritius on behalf of India for defense-related procurements.
Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank), on behalf of the Government of India, has extended a line of credit (LOC) of USD 100 million to the Government of the Republic of Mauritius for the purpose of financing procurement of defense items from India, Exim Bank said in a release.
The LOC agreement for this was signed on February 19, 2021, through exchange between Renganaden Padayachy, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Mauritius and Gaurav Singh Bhandari, Chief General Manager, Exim Bank.
With the signing of this loan agreement, Exim Bank till date has extended six LOCs to Mauritius, on behalf of India, taking the total value of LOCs extended to USD 764.80 million.
The soft loans to Mauritius cover projects in sectors including defense, connectivity and infrastructure sectors such as Metro Express Limited, Social Housing, among others, Exim Bank said.
Also, with this loan pact, Exim Bank has now in place 269 LOCs, covering 62 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), with credit commitments of around USD 26.64 billion, available for financing exports from India.
Besides promoting India's exports, Exim Bank's LOCs enable demonstration of Indian expertise and project execution capabilities in emerging markets, said the lender.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU