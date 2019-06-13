EXIM Bank likely to take back 6 grounded Jet Airways planes soon

The Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of the US is likely to start proceedings to take back a few aircraft it financed for Jet Airways. Experts say if insolvency proceedings are initiated due to this, the Indian lenders to the airline are set to lose more as they have been unable to get rights over Jet’s aircraft.

Indian lenders had planned to use as collateral 13 Jet planes — including 10 Boeing 777s and three Boeing 737s. Of the 120 aircraft Jet initially owned, the 13 were the only ones on finance lease and owned by the airline. Of the 13 aircraft, six were financed by Citi Bank ...