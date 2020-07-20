JUST IN
Covid-19 crisis: IndiGo looks to raise Rs 3,000 cr, secure long-term future
Business Standard

Explained: How India's making TikTok alternatives for users in Bharat

The lockdown has also added to the traction that video and audio apps such as Chingari, Roposo, Khabri and Trell are seeing as people are looking at options to earn incentives from home

Samreen Ahmad & Surajeet Das Gupta  |  Bengaluru/New Delhi 

The year was 2017. India had not experienced TikTok yet but Shanghai-headquartered Musical.ly was gaining popularity in the country. Two friends from tier-II cities of Bhilai and Cuttack, Sumit Ghosh and Biswatma Nayak, who were working at IT consulting company Globussoft, got inspired by the video sharing app and started building something similar for India's smaller cities.

During the same time, ByteDance bought Musical.ly and merged it with its mega app TikTok. It started spending millions of dollars, cannibalising the India small video content market. However, Ghosh and ...

First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 06:05 IST

