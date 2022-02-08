Explained: How the most downloaded pandemic apps performed in 2021

It is amongst the top nine apps in the world, set up to support citizens against the pandemic in terms of downloads. But Aarogya Setu-the mobile app to combat the pandemic despite the large population in the country has performed well amongst its peers in terms of its penetration both in terms of installed base as well as its usage.

According to App Annie which tracks mobile app data across the globe and in India - the percentage of mobile devices installed with the app in India hit 30 per cent in 2021. And the open rate (the percentage of that installed base who opened the app during ...