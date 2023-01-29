JUST IN
Go First to get Rs 210 crore under govt's credit line guarantee scheme: CEO
Business Standard

Explained: Why Chinese electronics companies are getting a break in India

A small policy relaxation outside the rubric of Press Note 3 is designed to help global and domestic electronics manufacturing build a local supply chain ecosystem

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

PLI
India wants to hit $300 billion in electronics manufacturing in three years, with overseas sales touching $120 billion, more than half of it from mobile devices.

Over the past few months, there has been a subtle shift in the Government of India’s stance towards Chinese investments. In 2020, as Sino-Indian border tensions escalated, investments from Chinese companies were stymied, foreign direct investment (FDI) rules tightened and prospective investors flatly told not to even apply to set up operations in the country.

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 18:55 IST

