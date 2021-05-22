JUST IN
South Indian Bank reports Rs 7 crore net profit in March quarter
Business Standard

Export Import Bank of India FY21 net profit up 105% to Rs 254 crore

The loan book expanded by 4.43 per cent to Rs 1.03 trillion in March 2021.

BS Reporter 

The Export Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) posted a 104.8 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 254 crore in the financial year ended March 2021 (FY21) against Rs 124 crore in the year-ago period.
The loan book expanded by 4.43 per cent to Rs 1.03 trillion in March 2021.

First Published: Sat, May 22 2021. 01:43 IST

