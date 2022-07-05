Export levy impact: Tata Steel deliveries drop 2% YoY despite higher output

-
ALSO READ
Is India's exports growth momentum sustainable?
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
What drove India's exports to record $400 billion?
TMS Ep168: Axis Mutual Fund, exports growth, Power stocks, e-passport
TMS Ep168: Axis Mutual Fund, exports growth, Power stocks, e-passport
-
Tata Steel India recorded a two per cent year-on-year drop in overall deliveries due to a levy on steel exports by the government in May.
Tata Steel, which announced provisional production and delivery numbers for Q1FY23, clocked a growth of six per cent in domestic production at 4.92 million tonnes (mt), but deliveries to destinations within and outside India, at 4.06 mt, were lower by two per cent.
The firm attributed the drop to moderation in exports following the imposition of 15 per cent export duty.
The market had foreseen lower deliveries by steel companies as an outcome of the export levy that came into effect on May 22, impacting 95 per cent of the country's finished steel export basket.
Tata Steel's deliveries were down 20.70 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. However, the company said that domestic despatches were up 5 per cent YoY, leveraging a strong marketing network and an agile business model.
Deliveries to the automotive & special products segment were up 22 per cent YoY, on broad-based recovery across all sub-segments, Tata Steel said. Branded products and retail segment deliveries were broadly similar. Despatches to the industrial products & projects segment rose 8 per cent YoY, on the back of an increase in sales of value-added products to key segments such as engineering.
Also, revenues from Tata Steel Aashiyana, an e-commerce platform for individual home builders, grew by 77 per cent YoY to Rs 457 crore during the quarter.
Tata Steel Europe steel production was up 5 per cent QoQ, but was lower on YoY basis. Total deliveries stood at 2.16 mt and were lower on YoY basis in line with production.
Overall, Tata Steel’s delivery volumes across India, Europe and Thailand were at 6.53 mt compared to 6.83 mt a year back. While production was at 7.66 mt compared to 7.65 mt in Q1FY22.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU