Extend special loans to Jet to clear staff dues: Bank employees' union

Bank unions have thrown their weight behind employees of Jet and have sought special loans for the carrier for paying off dues. The unions have also asked the government to take over the grounded airline or merge it with state-owned Air India.
They praised lenders, led by SBI, for their mature and pragmatic handling of the Jet case, especially for not yielding to pressure to extend a rescue loan.
The All-India Bank Employees Association said on Monday that banks should come forward to extend special and exclusive loans to the company, which could be used to pay the salary dues of the staff or to make subsistence payments against proper collateral of lien on the accumulation in the staff fund like provident fund and gratuity.
