Eyewear brand Lenskart to hire over 2,000 employees by 2022

Omnichannel eyewear brand on Wednesday said it plans to expand its workforce and add over 2,000 employees across the country by March 2022.

In addition, will also expand its international teams in Singapore, West Asia, and the US by adding 300 more employees.

has been aggressively across verticals, especially the tech and data science team, roping in data scientists, business analysts, data engineers, and experts, a statement said.

The company is looking to add 1,500 more retail employees "to manage their rapidly increasing stores" and over 100 engineers to the technology team across Bengaluru, NCR, and Hyderabad, it added.

Over 300 employees will join the supply chain and manufacturing operations, while another 100 people will be hired for corporate functions across finance, consumer insights, human resources, and merchandising.

Lenskart founder and CEO Peyush Bansal said the company has continued to grow exponentially in international markets as well as in India, and it is building a strong presence in regional markets as well through its stores and e-commerce.

"This has opened up several job opportunities across Lenskart to serve and delight our customers at a huge scale.

"So, is a key aspect in our growth journey and we are looking at actively skilled talent across verticals for regions like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, among others," he added.

The company said it currently has over 5,000 employees, including over 200 engineers, data scientists and product designers.

Founded in 2010, Lenskart has raised funds from investors including KKR, SoftBank Vision Fund, PremjiInvest and IFC, among others.

