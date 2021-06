Lenskart Foundation launches WhatsApp chat-based Covid-19 relief helpline

Foundation has launched a Covid-19 relief that allows users to message their requirement of medicines, injections, oxygen support, and lab tests, said the eyewear company about its philanthropy initiative. The WhatsApp chat-based at 892-947-6589 provides information on what to do if diagnosed with Covid-19, using inputs from a panel of doctors. Nidhi Mittal Bansal, chairperson of Foundation, said its key objective is to help people manage Covid-19 at home, "right from Day-1 of symptoms, so as to help avoid hospitalisation at a later stage". She said that over 80 per cent of patients suffer mild to moderate symptoms that can be effectively treated at home "with right advice.” The Foundation claimed it has received more than 200 requests from Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, apart from states like Jammu, Punjab and Uttarakhand. It has helped over 100 people recover from Covid-19 or come out of danger, according to a press release.

