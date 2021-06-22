Facebook, WhatsApp urge Delhi HC to stay CCI notice in privacy matter

-
Facebook and WhatsApp on Monday urged the Delhi High Court (HC) to stay the Competition Commission of India (CCI) notice asking them to furnish certain information in relation to a probe ordered by it into the instant messaging app’s new privacy policy.
A vacation bench of Justices Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Jasmeet Singh said it will pass an order on the application.
During the hearing, the Bench said since it was sitting on a vacation Bench, it did not want to delve into the merits of the matter even as the main petitions are pending before a bench headed by the Chief Justice.
“We will pass an order. The matter will be listed on July 9 (the date already fixed for the main petitions),” the Bench said.
The case relates to the appeals of Facebook and WhatsApp against a single judge order dismissing their pleas against the probe CCI ordered into the instant messaging app's new privacy policy.
The high court had earlier issued notices on the appeals and asked the Centre to respond to it.
In their fresh applications filed in the pending appeals, Facebook and WhatsApp sought stay on the CCI's June 4 notice asking them to furnish certain information for the purpose of inquiry conducted by it.
