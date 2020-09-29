Fashion start-up Ciceroni enters e-commerce with curated online pop-up

One of the leading fashion and lifestyle hyperlocal discovery platforms Ciceroni has announced its foray into e-commerce with the launch of its first curated online pop-up.

Branded 'Pari-Sangam', the curated pop-up will feature nearly a dozen labels in clothing, accessories and décor categories from across India. With ‘Pari-Sangam’, Ciceroni is looking to cater to the urban millennial.

On the back of a digital community of 120,000 followers across social media platforms, Ciceroni has ventured into e-commerce with plans to curate an on-going series of fashion and lifestyle online pop-ups, each with a relevant theme and assortment of brands.

Commenting on the e-commerce foray, Ciceroni founder and chief executive officer Neha Sheth said that the startup looks to bridge the need-gap in fashion and lifestyle space.

ALSO READ: Credit demand from priority sectors drops to 1.9% in June quarter: Report

"The fashion and lifestyle business is growing at a tremendous rate with national and international brands vying with each other to gain a foothold. It has only proved that consumers want to buy and were looking for interesting options, but didn’t have time to visit each place. As a natural extension to a discovery led platform business, we are now adding e-commerce section to our already robust website," Sheth added.

Further, Ciceroni has adopted the model of curating online pop-ups for e-commerce in order to tap into its own growing community of followers rather than getting into the mass-market e-commerce segment, said Falguni Patel, Head Strategy & Operations - Ciceroni.

Meanwhile, with a strong focus on local brands, crafts and handlooms, Ciceroni has discovered and brought forth more than 2500 brands on its discovery platforms.