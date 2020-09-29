Fashion start-up Ciceroni enters e-commerce with curated online pop-up

-
ALSO READ
Draft e-commerce policy soon, to be stricter on data norms and discount
Coronavirus lockdown: Shadow looms over summer sales of Amazon, Flipkart
'Country of origin' compliance adds to worries of e-commerce sellers
E-commerce recovered, witnessed 17% growth post-Covid-19, says report
Sellers from towns drive e-commerce giant Flipkart's Freedom sales
-
One of the leading fashion and lifestyle hyperlocal discovery platforms Ciceroni has announced its foray into e-commerce with the launch of its first curated online pop-up.
Branded 'Pari-Sangam', the curated pop-up will feature nearly a dozen labels in clothing, accessories and décor categories from across India. With ‘Pari-Sangam’, Ciceroni is looking to cater to the urban millennial.
On the back of a digital community of 120,000 followers across social media platforms, Ciceroni has ventured into e-commerce with plans to curate an on-going series of fashion and lifestyle online pop-ups, each with a relevant theme and assortment of brands.
Commenting on the e-commerce foray, Ciceroni founder and chief executive officer Neha Sheth said that the startup looks to bridge the need-gap in fashion and lifestyle space.
ALSO READ: Credit demand from priority sectors drops to 1.9% in June quarter: Report
"The fashion and lifestyle business is growing at a tremendous rate with national and international brands vying with each other to gain a foothold. It has only proved that consumers want to buy and were looking for interesting options, but didn’t have time to visit each place. As a natural extension to a discovery led platform business, we are now adding e-commerce section to our already robust website," Sheth added.
Further, Ciceroni has adopted the model of curating online pop-ups for e-commerce in order to tap into its own growing community of followers rather than getting into the mass-market e-commerce segment, said Falguni Patel, Head Strategy & Operations - Ciceroni.
Meanwhile, with a strong focus on local brands, crafts and handlooms, Ciceroni has discovered and brought forth more than 2500 brands on its discovery platforms.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU