Female employees break a Tata Steel glass ceiling as SCR operators

has deployed four female employees as stacker-cum-reclaimer (SCR) operators for the first time at its Meramandali plant in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.

The female operators will work in the raw material handling system through a vendor partner, said in a release on Thursday.

The female SCR operators, who have a diploma in mechanical engineering, underwent safety induction and on-the-job training prior to their induction for stacking and reclaiming operation, considered mostly as a male-only job.

Meramandali vice president Subodh Pandey said it marked a "monumental milestone on gender balance among the workforce in the plant".

"While accelerating our commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workplace, this measure will also encourage more girls to look for such jobs," he said.

