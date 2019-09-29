Festival sale: Amazon 'War Room' buzz as it makes the first move

It is almost 9.30 pm on Saturday, Manish Tiwary, VP Category Management for Amazon India is jet lagged after a trip back from Amazon Global headquarters in US, but he is all ears to a young team member who has walked up to him with a query.

Snug shoes, a pair of shorts and of course a t-shirt with Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival' logo emblazoned on it, Tiwary who is responsible for ensuring every customer gets to buy without a hitch, is all set for the long night ahead. But even after successfully running festive sales previous years, last minute jitters is something ...