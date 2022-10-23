JUST IN
Financial results in H2FY23 will be better than first half: JSW Steel's Rao
India fastest growing mkt for Coursera, will soon be no.1: CEO Maggioncalda
Economy positive, demand all across: Shriram Transport Finance V-C & MD
What does Nikhil Kamath think of venture funding in today's world?
Indian market is important to us, says Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi
We're in good position to grow indigenous capability for India: Ted Colbert
Great Indian Festival turning out to be Amazon's biggest-ever event: Tiwary
We bet on startups catering to the middle of the pyramid: Arkam co-founders
We won't make an acquisition just because we have to: Piramal Pharma chief
Content, health biz, digital experiences top priorities: Ogilvy global CEO
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A
Spectrum auction to hurt India's satellite play, says Sunil Mittal
Future Retail insolvency: Deadline for bids extended to November 3
Business Standard

Financial results in H2FY23 will be better than first half: JSW Steel's Rao

In a Q&A, the Jt MD and CFO of the company says the worst is over as higher volumes, better demand and lower raw material cost play out in the coming quarters

Topics
JSW steel | Q&A | steel prices

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Seshagiri Rao
Seshagiri Rao

JSW Steel logged a consolidated net loss of Rs 848 crore in Q2FY23, due mainly to a slump in steel prices and global headwinds. In a conversation, JSW Steel joint managing director and group chief financial officer, Seshagiri Rao, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that the worst is behind as higher volumes, better demand and lower raw material cost play out in the coming quarters. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on JSW steel

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 20:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.