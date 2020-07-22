'Fine-dining' at home: ITC, Marriott, Taj plot their way out of pandemic

Just a few months ago, Gourmet Couch, Flavours, Qmin may well have made up a list of swanky restaurants, overlooking the sea or a pool, inside the five-star properties that have just launched them.

However, in a contact-less world where direct-to-customer is the universal mantra of success, these are gourmet labels that help the hospitality chains navigate the new world of ‘fine-dining’ at home. Launched by ITC, Indian Hotels and (Taj Hotels) respectively, the newly minted food and food delivery services are meant to extend the exceptional dining experience promised in these ...