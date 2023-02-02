Fino Payment Bank's Q3 net profit jumps by 35% on widening margins

-
-
Fino Payments Bank on Thursday posted a 35.5 per cent jump in its December quarter net profit at Rs 19.1 crore, aided by widening profit margins.
The Navi Mumbai-based payments bank said its revenues grew 14.2 per cent to Rs 314.1 crore during the reporting quarter.
The operating cost grew by just 2.5 per cent to Rs 61.9 crore, resulting in the widening of the operating profit margin to 12.4 per cent as against 9.4 per cent in the year-ago period.
"Our growth and profitability led approach is yielding good dividends. The strategic focus on customer acquisition is working well," its managing director and chief executive Rishi Gupta said.
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 23:48 IST
