Fire at Tata steelworks plant in Wales under control, no major injuries

Ltd's Europe unit said on Friday a fire broke out at its site in South but there were no major injuries and fire was now under control.

The site, which dates back to the early 1900s, was acquired by as part of its acquisition of Corus in 2007.

is home to one of the two integrated steelmaking sites that the company operates in Europe. The plant produces hot rolled, cold rolled and galvanized coil, among other types of steel.

"There was an incident at the Port Talbot site and there are no major injuries and all persons have been accounted for. All fires at the site are now under control," said Damien Brook, a spokesman for Europe.



We can confirm there are no serious injuries and all employees have been accounted for. All fires are now under control. — Tata Steel in Europe (@TataSteelEurope) April 26, 2019

We can confirm two of our employees were slightly injured when there was a spillage of liquid iron while it was travelling to the steel plant. All fires have now been extinguished. A full investigation has begun. — Tata Steel in Europe (@TataSteelEurope) April 26, 2019

Early this morning, a series of blasts were heard from Tata's steel plant at the Port Talbot site in South Wales, The Sun reported.

Only two casualties with minor injuries were reported from the site, South Police tweeted.