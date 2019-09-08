Firms selling anti-TB medicines are now shifting focus to govt tender biz

The private market for anti-tuberculosis (TB) has been slowing down for the past few years as it has been shifting towards institutional sales. India is committed to ending TB by 2025, five years ahead of the Global Sustainable Development target.

The data culled from market research firm AIOCD AWACS shows that the private (retail sales) market for anti-TB clocked a negative 2.9 per cent five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in terms of value. In terms of unit sales, it registered a negative 6.6 per cent CAGR. Companies that sell anti-TB drugs are, thus, shifting focus ...