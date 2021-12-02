First 'Buy' report on Paytm sees firm turning profitable by 2026

Paytm, which has moved wildly since its listing after India’s largest initial public offering, has received the first buy rating from a brokerage that expects the company to turn profitable by March 2026.
Dolat Capital Market Pvt, the third brokerage to initiate coverage on the digital payments giant after Macquarie Capital Securities and JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd., said its transition to a “manufacturer” of financial services from an agent, cross-selling of services, and strong growth in the number of users will help the company.
Paytm’s “super app” has emerged from a pure “want” category to reach to the “need” status, Dolat analysts, led by Rahul Jain, said. It positions the company as “one of the strongest digital brands to garner significant share of opportunities that will evolve in the Indian internet ecosystem,” they said.
The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 2,500 ($33.4), which is 16% higher than the company’s issue price. Paytm dropped as much as 2.7% to Rs 1,592 on Thursday, a fifth day of declines, after plummeting 37% in the first two sessions of trading. JM Financial has a sell rating on the stock, while Macquarie has rated it as underperform.
One 97 Communications Ltd., Paytm’s parent company, raised $2.5 billion in its IPO but its debacle of a debut made it one of the worst initial showings by a major technology firm since the dot-com bubble era of the late 1990s. Paytm has the backing of top global investors, including Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group Corp., Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.
Paytm reported its first financial results as a public company over the weekend, with losses widening to 4.74 billion rupees in the July-September quarter from a year earlier amid rising expenses. Its revenue rose more than 60%, boosted by strong growth in its financial, commerce and cloud services.
The entry multiple for Paytm might appear steep, “however we see it as sustainable since it is the most impactful and real-economy internet business,” the note said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU