Flipkart ad campaign is my favourite, says TRA Research's N Chandramouli

Which is your favourite campaign and why? I wanted to choose a campaign which had a long run, instead of one which a sudden burst. So my favourite in that sense is the Flipkart campaign, which features children playing characters who are adults. That, to me, is one of the best executions ever done for a long-term, sustainable concept.

It's running even now. When it first came, it made huge waves; the expressions of the kids duplicate those of adults, and those make you smile for sure. The creative rendition of it has been superb and the brand has been extremely brave to be able to ...