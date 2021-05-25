Flipkart hires 23,000 in 3 months as demand for e-commerce services surges

E-commerce firm said it is continuing to strengthen the supply chain to help deliver products across the length and breadth of the country in the safest ways while creating additional employment in the supply chain. In the past three months, over March-May 2021, Walmart-owned has hired 23,000 people across the country in various capacities across its supply chain, including delivery executives.

Hemant Badri, senior vice-president, supply chain at Flipkart, said there is a growing demand for e-commerce services across the country as people continue to remain indoors to fight the virus.

“This has necessitated a ramp-up of our supply chain, creating thousands of employment opportunities,” said Badri. “At Flipkart, our top priority is to meet the needs of consumers through a safe and robust supply chain while ensuring the safety of our employees.”

Amid Covid-19, the safety of its employees, customers, sellers, and ecosystem partners is a top priority for From strict safety regulations and protocols across its warehouses to driving awareness on Covid safety behaviour, the company is also undertaking training programs for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain.

“All new hires will be covered with our healthcare and wellness initiatives to ensure their safety during these testing times,” said Badri.

Through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management, these trainings are being undertaken through mobile applications such as WhatsApp, Zoom, and Hangout, along with Flipkart’s own Learning Management System (LMS). These training sessions span customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS (point of sale) machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs (enterprise resource planning). They are also informed and trained in the safety regulations and protocols around Covid-19 to ensure their and customers’ safety.