Flipkart is back with 'Big Shopping Days' sale, here are the best deals

India's largest e-commerce firm is back with its 'Big Shopping Days' sale. The five-day mega-sale from 15 to 19 May has brought a number of offers and discounts from various brands on appliances, smartphones, television, laptops, speakers, headphones and other products.



The Walmart-owned online marketplace offered early access to Plus members at 8 pm on Tuesday and for others, the sale went live at midnight.

has mentioned several deals and offers with price cuts and buying benefits on its official website. The e-commerce firm has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount on using the bank's debit and credit card and EMI transactions. The company is offering Xiaomi’s Mi TV at a discounted price alongside Max Pro M2, Nokia 6.1 Plus, iPhone XR, and more.

Here are some of the best deals on the first day of the sale:

Smartphones

Under the 'Mobiles' category, Flipkart has top offers on various smartphones with attractive deals and mobile protection.



(4GB|64GB) has got a massive price cut and will be sold at Rs 9,490. (4GB|64GB) at Rs 11,999 and (in-display Fingerprint Sensor) at Rs 14,490. Among smartphones under the ‘best price ever’ category are (16MP Selfie) at Rs 12,999 and Infinix Note 5 at Rs 8,999.

Lite L1, which is at Rs 6,999 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 4,999 during the sale. The Lenovo A5 will be priced at Rs 5,499, down from Rs 6,999. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be sold at Rs 9,999 than previous of Rs 15,999. Honor 8X will be available at Rs 14,999 as compared to its original Rs 19,999.

Realme's recently launched budget-range smartphone, the Realme C2, will go on Flipkart website at 12 pm on Wednesday (May 15). The has been set at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 7,999. Both options come in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colours.

Fashion



'Ace with the best', says Flipkart's teaser page on 'Fashion' segment which promises to offer 50-80 per cent off on over a million styles and 1,000 brands. Flipkart has set up categories Flat 80% off, Flat 70% off , Flat 60% off , and Flat 50% off to make it easy for customers to navigate through the offers. It also offers minimum 50 per cent off on women’s tops, dresses, jeans from brands such Vero Moda, Only, AND, etc. There’s also up to 70 per cent off on flats, heels and more under brands like Allen Solly, Sketchers, Sparx, among others.

Electronics

Customers can avail a minimum 60 per cent off on speakers and headphones from Sony and JBL among other brands. Prices of Apple, Lenovo's smart wearables will start from Rs 699. DSLRs and mirrorless cameras will be sold at prices under Rs 20,000. Sale of Core i5, thin and light laptops to start from Rs 29,990.

Flipakrt's teaser page for 'Big shopping days' shows that Mi Smart LED TV is avaliable (32-inch) at Rs 12,999 and 43-inch at Rs 21,999 with 13 and 15 per cent discount respectively.

The sale begins May 15 and will be live until May 19, 2019.