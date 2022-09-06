Flipkart launches hotel-booking service, sees travel industry gaining

-
ALSO READ
Mid-sized hotels on aggressive expansion drive as occupancy, rates zoom
Hotel industry sees growth as daily room rates, occupancies over 2019 level
Salaries of top managers rise as occupancy in hospitality sector improves
Terrific Thursday as airlines fly over 398,000 passengers over long weekend
Hospitality sector in sweet spot but revenue boost eludes five key players
-
E-commerce firm Flipkart said on Tuesday it is launching a new hotel-booking service to strengthen itself in the travel sector, providing "superior service" as it partners with its travel website Cleartrip.
Flipkart Hotels will provide room bookings at 3 lakh domestic and international hotels. It will offer customers services like flexible travel and booking-related policies, and easy EMI options.
“Flipkart Hotels will provide access to affordable hotel stays convenient for the customers. Flipkart Flight is on a steady path of growth in the travel industry since we entered this space,” said Adarsh Menon, senior vice president, Flipkart. “With Flipkart Hotels, we are strengthening our commitment to provide a better experience and superior service to our customers across metros and beyond tiers.”
The company said Flipkart Hotels will benefit from Cleartrip’s understanding of travel customers and sectors. Available on the Flipkart app, the new service will allow users to avail of third-party offers.
“With our banking partner’s financial offerings, the customers will unlock great value in this segment and enhance Flipkart’s capabilities as a preferred one-stop shop for the travel booking needs of Indian customers,” said Menon.
Walmart-owned Flipkart acquired Cleartrip last year to help the e-commerce firm strengthen its digital commerce offerings for customers. The move enabled Flipkart to tap the travel and tourism market and compete with companies such as MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Booking.com, and EaseMyTrip. Flipkart expected booming tourism as the economy recovers from the pandemic.
Flipkart said 2022 has been good for the hospitality industry, with a notable surge in demand both in the domestic and international accommodation market. New travel trends like exploring lesser-known destinations, workstations, long stays, and vacation rentals are becoming mainstream. Given the 70 per cent growth in the last quarter compared to a CAGR of 60 per cent over the last two years, the next festive quarter is expected to be even better for the overall travel industry, according to Flipkart.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 19:38 IST