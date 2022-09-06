JUST IN
Online pharmacy platform Tata 1mg turns unicorn after raising $40 mn
ONDC a win-win for consumers as plethora of shopping options open up
Tier-II Indian cities emerge as major realty growth engines: PropEquity
Matrimony.com launches app catering to India's LGBTQIA+ community
ByteDance lays off hundreds of employees from video gaming vertical: Report
Adani Group says not overleaveraged, loans from public sector banks halved
Flipkart forays into hospitality sector, launches hotel booking feature
Murugappa enters EV mkt with TI Clean Mobility's Montra e-three-wheeler
Prodn halts at Parsa East, Kanta Basan coal block operated by Adani Group
Suzlon bags 180.6 MW energy project from Sembcorp's Green Infra Wind Energy
You are here: Home » Companies » News
PlayStation hardware head Masayasu Ito leaves Sony after 36 years
Over 28,000 KSRTC employees to finally get salary, but with a condition
Business Standard

Flipkart launches hotel-booking service, sees travel industry gaining

Flipkart Hotels will provide room bookings at 3 lakh domestic and international hotels. It will offer customers services like flexible travel and booking-related policies, and easy EMI options

Topics
Flipkart | hotel booking | Cleartrip

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Flipkart
The company said Flipkart Hotels will benefit from Cleartrip’s understanding of travel customers and sectors. Available on the Flipkart app, the new service will allow users to avail of third-party offers.

E-commerce firm Flipkart said on Tuesday it is launching a new hotel-booking service to strengthen itself in the travel sector, providing "superior service" as it partners with its travel website Cleartrip.

Flipkart Hotels will provide room bookings at 3 lakh domestic and international hotels. It will offer customers services like flexible travel and booking-related policies, and easy EMI options.

Flipkart Hotels will provide access to affordable hotel stays convenient for the customers. Flipkart Flight is on a steady path of growth in the travel industry since we entered this space,” said Adarsh Menon, senior vice president, Flipkart. “With Flipkart Hotels, we are strengthening our commitment to provide a better experience and superior service to our customers across metros and beyond tiers.”

The company said Flipkart Hotels will benefit from Cleartrip’s understanding of travel customers and sectors. Available on the Flipkart app, the new service will allow users to avail of third-party offers.

“With our banking partner’s financial offerings, the customers will unlock great value in this segment and enhance Flipkart’s capabilities as a preferred one-stop shop for the travel booking needs of Indian customers,” said Menon.

Walmart-owned Flipkart acquired Cleartrip last year to help the e-commerce firm strengthen its digital commerce offerings for customers. The move enabled Flipkart to tap the travel and tourism market and compete with companies such as MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Booking.com, and EaseMyTrip. Flipkart expected booming tourism as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

Flipkart said 2022 has been good for the hospitality industry, with a notable surge in demand both in the domestic and international accommodation market. New travel trends like exploring lesser-known destinations, workstations, long stays, and vacation rentals are becoming mainstream. Given the 70 per cent growth in the last quarter compared to a CAGR of 60 per cent over the last two years, the next festive quarter is expected to be even better for the overall travel industry, according to Flipkart.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Flipkart

First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 19:38 IST

`
.