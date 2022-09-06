Flipkart launches hotel-booking service, sees travel industry gaining

E-commerce firm Flipkart said on Tuesday it is launching a new hotel-booking service to strengthen itself in the travel sector, providing "superior service" as it partners with its travel website .

Hotels will provide room bookings at 3 lakh domestic and international hotels. It will offer customers services like flexible travel and booking-related policies, and easy EMI options.

“ Hotels will provide access to affordable hotel stays convenient for the customers. Flipkart Flight is on a steady path of growth in the travel industry since we entered this space,” said Adarsh Menon, senior vice president, . “With Flipkart Hotels, we are strengthening our commitment to provide a better experience and superior service to our customers across metros and beyond tiers.”

The company said Flipkart Hotels will benefit from Cleartrip’s understanding of travel customers and sectors. Available on the Flipkart app, the new service will allow users to avail of third-party offers.

“With our banking partner’s financial offerings, the customers will unlock great value in this segment and enhance Flipkart’s capabilities as a preferred one-stop shop for the travel booking needs of Indian customers,” said Menon.

Walmart-owned Flipkart acquired last year to help the e-commerce firm strengthen its digital commerce offerings for customers. The move enabled Flipkart to tap the travel and tourism market and compete with such as MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Booking.com, and . Flipkart expected booming tourism as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

Flipkart said 2022 has been good for the hospitality industry, with a notable surge in demand both in the domestic and international accommodation market. New travel trends like exploring lesser-known destinations, workstations, long stays, and vacation rentals are becoming mainstream. Given the 70 per cent growth in the last quarter compared to a CAGR of 60 per cent over the last two years, the next festive quarter is expected to be even better for the overall travel industry, according to Flipkart.