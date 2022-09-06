Flipkart forays into hospitality sector, launches hotel booking feature

-
Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Tuesday announced that it has forayed into the hospitality sector with the launch of a new hotel-booking feature -- Flipkart Hotels -- on its platform to bolster its offerings in the travel sector.
The platform said Flipkart Hotels will allow customers to book hotel rooms across 3 lakh domestic and international hotels. Backed by Cleartrip's API, Flipkart Hotels will benefit from Cleartrip's deep understanding of travel customers and sectors.
"We are excited to launch Flipkart Hotels on the Flipkart app, which will provide access to affordable hotel stays convenient for the customers. Flipkart Flight is on a steady path of growth in the travel industry since we entered this space," Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President, Flipkart, said in a statement.
"With Flipkart Hotels, we are strengthening our commitment to provide a better experience and superior service to our customers across metros and beyond tiers. With our banking partner's financial offerings, the customers will unlock great value in this segment and enhance Flipkart's capabilities as a preferred one-stop shop for the travel booking needs of Indian customers," Menon added.
Flipkart said, with the launch of hotel services, it aims to offer its customers a host of affordable benefits, including flexible travel and booking-related policies, easy EMI options, etc to make travel affordable, and budget-friendly options, among others.
Available on the Flipkart app, this new platform is said to provide a hassle-free booking experience and timely communication through popular messaging apps.
In addition to enhanced experience and attractive deals, Flipkart Hotels also aims to provide improved service to its customers. For the convenience of customers and to offer a great experience, a dedicated customer care centre has been set up to support customers with user-related queries.
First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 16:32 IST